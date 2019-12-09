Newsday Notices
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Wake
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Renewal Center Bldg#4
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Renewal Center Chapel
Sister Marie Teresa Jensen

Sister Marie Teresa Jensen Notice
JENSEN Sister Marie Teresa Jensen CSJ formerly Sister Mary Humbeline, died peacefully on December 7th while on hospice care. She was in the 67th year of religious life as a Sister of St. Joseph. Services: Wake. Tuesday December 10 at 2-4:30pm with prayer service at 3pm, St. Joseph Renewal Center Bldg#4 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood New York. Wednesday December 11 Final Farewell and Ritual begins at 10 am and the Funeral Mass follows immediate in the Renewal Center Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph. Sister Marie Teresa is lovingly remembered by her Sisters in community, her family and her friends. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 9, 2019
