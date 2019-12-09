|
JENSEN Sister Marie Teresa Jensen CSJ formerly Sister Mary Humbeline, died peacefully on December 7th while on hospice care. She was in the 67th year of religious life as a Sister of St. Joseph. Services: Wake. Tuesday December 10 at 2-4:30pm with prayer service at 3pm, St. Joseph Renewal Center Bldg#4 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood New York. Wednesday December 11 Final Farewell and Ritual begins at 10 am and the Funeral Mass follows immediate in the Renewal Center Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph. Sister Marie Teresa is lovingly remembered by her Sisters in community, her family and her friends. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 9, 2019