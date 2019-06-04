Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
WEISS - Marie, 87, of Huntington on May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Devoted mother of Christine Rimmer, Victoria (William) Gibbons, Thomas (Sandra) Parisi, Ronald (Joy) Parisi, Steven (Eileen) Parisi, Ronald (Marion) Weiss Jr, Robert (Maryann) Weiss, and Patricia Weiss. Cherished Grandmother of 15 and 10 Great Grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Service Thursday evening. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Humane Society. www.humanesociety. org, in Marie's name. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019
