Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Zipf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Marie Zipf

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dr. Marie Zipf Notice
ZIPF - Dr. Marie T., of Smithtown, formerly of Babylon and Whitestone, N.Y., in her 92nd year. Pre-deceased by her husband, Dr. Joseph P. Harrington. Beloved mother of James (Sarah) Harrington, John (JoeAnn) Harrington, Mark (Betsy) Harrington and Dr. Thomas (Laura) Harrington. Cherished "Oma" to Chris, Lauren, Abigail, Thomas, Sarah, Joseph and Jack and great-grandmother of 5 with one on the way. Adored aunt to numerous nephews and nieces. A graduate of St. John's University and New York Medical College, Class of '53, she went on to practice Medicine in Babylon for nearly 40 years, attending to countless patients in her private practice, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Sagamore Children!s Center and West Babylon School District. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown. Visiting Saturday 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Patrick's R.C Church. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to; St. Catherine of Siena Rehab. & Nursing Center, residents fund, 52 Rt. 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 or online wwwstcatherinenursingandrehab.chsli.org www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Branch Funeral Home
Download Now