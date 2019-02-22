|
|
ZIPF - Dr. Marie T., of Smithtown, formerly of Babylon and Whitestone, N.Y., in her 92nd year. Pre-deceased by her husband, Dr. Joseph P. Harrington. Beloved mother of James (Sarah) Harrington, John (JoeAnn) Harrington, Mark (Betsy) Harrington and Dr. Thomas (Laura) Harrington. Cherished "Oma" to Chris, Lauren, Abigail, Thomas, Sarah, Joseph and Jack and great-grandmother of 5 with one on the way. Adored aunt to numerous nephews and nieces. A graduate of St. John's University and New York Medical College, Class of '53, she went on to practice Medicine in Babylon for nearly 40 years, attending to countless patients in her private practice, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Sagamore Children!s Center and West Babylon School District. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown. Visiting Saturday 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Patrick's R.C Church. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to; St. Catherine of Siena Rehab. & Nursing Center, residents fund, 52 Rt. 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 or online wwwstcatherinenursingandrehab.chsli.org www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019