Marie Zuclich Notice
ZUCLICH - Marie (nee Dionisio), of Oakdale, NY, born in the Bronx, NY, May 19, 1926, passed away May 1, 2020, just shy of her 94th birthday due to complications related to Covid-19. Cherished wife of the late Anthony, Marie is survived by her children, Eileen Dionne (Geno), Anthony (Joanne), John (Eileen). Devoted grandmother to Denise, Donna, Gina, Nicole, Robert, Anthony, Robert, Richie and all their spouses and a proud Nana to 17 great-grandchildren. She will be missed terribly by so many who knew her. Marie enjoyed a very long and fulfilling life surrounded by so many people who adored her. Family was always her number one priority. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, West Sayville, NY. Private burial will be held at St. John Nepomucene Cemetery, Bohemia, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
