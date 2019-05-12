|
ARNOTT - Marietta, formerly of Islip, NY on March 4, 2019 at the age of 83. Predeceased by her beloved husband James. Loving mother of J. David Arnott, cherished grandmother of Madeline Elizabeth Arnott, and loving aunt of Vicki Goldman. Cremation was private. Memorial visiting will be Sunday, May 19th from 1-4pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main Street in Islip. A memorial service will be celebrated Sunday at 3:30pm at the funeral home. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019