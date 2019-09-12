Home

Mariio B. Mignone

Mariio B. Mignone Notice
MARIO B. MIGNONE of Stony Brook, New York on September 9, 2019. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Mignone family on the passing of Mario. Mario Mignone is the classic American success story. Arriving to this country from Italy at 20 years old, he went on to achieve his Bachelor of Arts, Masters, and Doctorate Degrees, doing so while working several jobs and raising a young family. In 1970, Mario joined the faculty of Stony Brook University and proceeded to build a successful program in Italian and Italian American Studies. A preeminent scholar in Italian Studies, Mario produced numerous books and articles in the area and edited the prestigious Forum Italicum. Mario created the Center for Italians Studies at Stony Brook. The Center produced great scholarship and research, but also programmed events for the surrounding community. Mario was my friend and was an extremely gracious and caring individual. He always extended himself for his friends and truly loved life. He maintained close ties with the academic and governmental communities in Italy, which always benefited his university and friends back home. He took time for life's simple pleasures, like the garden he kept, always exporting his crop of tomatoes and eggplants to his friends. Mario was a wonderful and loving husband to his wife, Lois, a terrific father to his daughters, Pamela, Cristina and Elizabeth, his three sons-in-law, and a doting grandfather to his eight grandchildren. May he rest in peace. Richard Nasti, Chair, Center for Italian Studies
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019
