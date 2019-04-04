Home

Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
N.F. Walker, Inc., Merrick Funeral Home
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
N.F. Walker, Inc., Merrick Funeral Home
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
720 North Merrick Ave
North Merrick, NY
Marilyn A. Rooney Notice
ROONEY - Marilyn A. on April 2, 2019, of Merrick, NY. Dear wife of the late Joseph W. and mother of the late Brian. She is survived by her loving children Barbara Clemente (Michael), Thomas (Mary), Robert (Jane) and Joanne Murphy. She is the cherished grandmother of Patrick, Kelly Clemente, Brian, Matthew Murphy, Jack, Brendan Murphy, Makenna Murphy and Lily. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc., Merrick Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick on Friday April 5 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass on April 6, 2019 at 11:30AM at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 720 North Merrick Ave., North Merrick. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. www.nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2019
