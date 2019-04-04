|
ROONEY - Marilyn A. on April 2, 2019, of Merrick, NY. Dear wife of the late Joseph W. and mother of the late Brian. She is survived by her loving children Barbara Clemente (Michael), Thomas (Mary), Robert (Jane) and Joanne Murphy. She is the cherished grandmother of Patrick, Kelly Clemente, Brian, Matthew Murphy, Jack, Brendan Murphy, Makenna Murphy and Lily. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc., Merrick Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick on Friday April 5 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass on April 6, 2019 at 11:30AM at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 720 North Merrick Ave., North Merrick. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. www.nfwalkerfh.com
