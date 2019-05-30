Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth RC Church
Huntington, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Allen

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Allen Notice
ALLEN - Marilyn "Mimi," formerly of Farmingdale, Boca Raton, and St. Croix on May 28, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Wharton B. Allen Jr. Loving mother of Christopher and Patrick. Cherished grandmother of Ryan and Serena. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews and countless friends. The family will receive friends Friday 2-5pm & 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30am St. Elizabeth RC Church in Huntington. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
Download Now