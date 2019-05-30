|
ALLEN - Marilyn "Mimi," formerly of Farmingdale, Boca Raton, and St. Croix on May 28, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Wharton B. Allen Jr. Loving mother of Christopher and Patrick. Cherished grandmother of Ryan and Serena. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews and countless friends. The family will receive friends Friday 2-5pm & 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30am St. Elizabeth RC Church in Huntington. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on May 30, 2019