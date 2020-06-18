SELTZER - Marilyn B. nee Bonacio passed away at the age of 89 on May 15th at her home in Glen Cove, New York. She would have been 90 on May 21, 2020. Marilyn possessed a Bachelor of Arts from Queens College and a Master of Science from Adelphi University. She was an educator for more than 30 years, finally retiring from the Locust Valley School District on Long Island, where she ran the Reading Room for a majority of her career. In retirement, she was a faithful attendee of the Glen Cove Senior Center, where she exercised until she could no longer, ate lunch with her pals, called Bingo on Fridays, and taught bridge and mahjong to her fellow seniors. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Harry. She is survived by her children, Merrill, Matthew, and Dana, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Services were held remotely on May 24, 25, and 26. The family thanks all who attended. In accordance with Marilyn's wishes, anyone who wishes to honor her memory is invited to make a donation to the Glen Cove Animal League on Shore Road, Glen Cove, the Glen Cove Senior Center or a charity of your choice.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 18, 2020.