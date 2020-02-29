|
BISCHOFF - Marilyn C. of East Northport, NY on February 26, at 87 years of age. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Doryce (Michael) Polanish and Richard, JR. (Alice). Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Christina) Polanish, Kyrsten Polanish, Richard and Elizabeth. Visiting Sunday 7-9pm and Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at The Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:45am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church. Interment at Northport Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 200 S. Park Road, Suite 100 Hollywood, FL 33021 would be greatly appreciated. bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020