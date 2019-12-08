|
CARUSO - Marilyn J. of Mt. Sinai, NY (formerly of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY) on December 3, 2019 in her 76th year. Retired Special Education Teacher of 20 years, from Sachem School District. Beloved wife of the late Robert Caruso and the late Joseph Williams. Loving mother of Lisa Schuette (Tom) and Jennifer Dowling-Schultze (Andy). Cherished grandma of Ashley, Brittany, Connor, Tommy, Cameron, Caitlin, Andrew and Marissa. Dear sister of Carolyn Beck. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Lake Funeral Home, Lake Ronkonkoma. Funeral Thursday 12PM Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 307 Hawkins Ave., Ronkonkoma. Entombment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019