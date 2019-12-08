Newsday Notices
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
307 Hawkins Ave.
Ronkonkoma, NY
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
Calverton, NY
View Map
Marilyn Caruso Notice
CARUSO - Marilyn J. of Mt. Sinai, NY (formerly of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY) on December 3, 2019 in her 76th year. Retired Special Education Teacher of 20 years, from Sachem School District. Beloved wife of the late Robert Caruso and the late Joseph Williams. Loving mother of Lisa Schuette (Tom) and Jennifer Dowling-Schultze (Andy). Cherished grandma of Ashley, Brittany, Connor, Tommy, Cameron, Caitlin, Andrew and Marissa. Dear sister of Carolyn Beck. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Lake Funeral Home, Lake Ronkonkoma. Funeral Thursday 12PM Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 307 Hawkins Ave., Ronkonkoma. Entombment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019
