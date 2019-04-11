Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Ann's Episcopal Church
Sayville, NY
View Map
Marilyn Frances McLeer

Marilyn Frances McLeer Notice
MCLEER, Marilyn Frances, age 79 of Oakdale on April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of Jeffrey, Jennifer Boothe and her late son-in- law Thomas K. Boothe. Cher-ished grandmother of Sarah, Meghan, Melissa and great-grandmother of Mya, Ivan II and Alissa. Visitation will be held at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy, W.Sayville, NY 11796 on Thursday, April 11 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. Funeral service Friday, April 12, 11:30 am at St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Sayville. Interment to follow at Flushing Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2019
