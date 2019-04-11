|
|
MCLEER, Marilyn Frances, age 79 of Oakdale on April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of Jeffrey, Jennifer Boothe and her late son-in- law Thomas K. Boothe. Cher-ished grandmother of Sarah, Meghan, Melissa and great-grandmother of Mya, Ivan II and Alissa. Visitation will be held at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy, W.Sayville, NY 11796 on Thursday, April 11 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. Funeral service Friday, April 12, 11:30 am at St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Sayville. Interment to follow at Flushing Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2019