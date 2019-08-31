Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Fullam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Fullam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Fullam Notice
FULLAM - Marilyn R. of Lindenhurst, L.I. on August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Francis. Loving mother of Eileen Hickey (Kevin), Elizabeth Pepin (Christopher) and Katherine Fullam. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Luke and Maryanne. Dear sister of Jeanne, Francis, Kenneth and Denis McGuirk, Anne McDonough and Ellen Stettine. Memorial visitation at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St., Babylon, NY on Tuesday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:15am at St. Joseph's Church. Long Island National Cemetery to Follow. In lieu of flowers contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice. www.boyd-spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now