FULLAM - Marilyn R. of Lindenhurst, L.I. on August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Francis. Loving mother of Eileen Hickey (Kevin), Elizabeth Pepin (Christopher) and Katherine Fullam. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Luke and Maryanne. Dear sister of Jeanne, Francis, Kenneth and Denis McGuirk, Anne McDonough and Ellen Stettine. Memorial visitation at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St., Babylon, NY on Tuesday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:15am at St. Joseph's Church. Long Island National Cemetery to Follow. In lieu of flowers contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice. www.boyd-spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 31, 2019