HARTMANN - Sister Marilyn, CSJ, formerly known as Sister Charles Justin, at Maria Regina Residence on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717 on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Opening prayers at 2:00 p.m. and Prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Final farewell ritual on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Marilyn Hartmann is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial do-nations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., Brentwood, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2019