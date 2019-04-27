Newsday Notices
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Prayer Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Maria Regina Residence Building #1
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Reposing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
Maria Regina Residence Building #1
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Maria Regina Residence Building #1
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Liturgy
Following Services
Maria Regina Residence Building #1
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Marilyn Hartmann Notice
HARTMANN - Sister Marilyn, CSJ, formerly known as Sister Charles Justin, at Maria Regina Residence on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717 on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Opening prayers at 2:00 p.m. and Prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Final farewell ritual on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Marilyn Hartmann is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial do-nations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., Brentwood, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2019
