Marilyn J. Vestigo

Marilyn J. Vestigo Notice
VESTIGO- Marilyn J. of Farmingdale on February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Robert. Cherished sister of the late Philip A. Larson Sr. and Aunt of the late Philip A. Larson Jr. A wonderful aunt, she is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She received her R.N. and her master's degree from Columbia University. She also sang with the Oratorio Society of NYC. Most recently, she was a proud member of the Sweethearts of the Korean War Veterans. Family will receive friends Wednesday 10am-12pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Religious Service Wednesday 12:30pm at United Presbyterian Church in Massapequa. Interment to follow Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the United Presbyterian Church. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020
