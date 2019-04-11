|
WARD - Marilyn J., on April 8, 2019, of Massapequa. Devoted wife of the late Walter. Loving mother to Kathleen Whitney, Thomas (Layla), John (Phyllis), Maureen Wilson, Nancy Ward, Sharon Sumell (David), Timothy (Regina), and Christopher (Suzette). Beloved grandmother of 18 and cherished great-grandmother of 11. Adored sister of Barbara Osborne and the late Clifford Miller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was a faithful servant of God and member of The Third Order Society of St. Francis. Reposing Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:15 AM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Donations in Marilyn's memory can be sent to: Maryknoll Sisters, P.O. Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10545. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2019