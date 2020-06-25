Marilyn L. Belmonte
1931 - 2020
BELMONTE - Marilyn L, 88, a resident of East Meadow, formerly Uniondale, passed away on June 23 from cancer, surrounded by family. Marilyn was born October 27, 1931 and was the beloved wife of the late John Belmonte. Beloved mother of Steven (Kathy), Gary (Monica), Carol Garavente (Chris), John (Dawn), Christopher, Sue Belmonte (Peter), Gregory (Kara). Beloved grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 12. Marilyn was an employee at the Uniondale Library for 40 years. She was the heart and soul of her family and a gentle, loving and generous mother. Marilyn will be reposed at the Bellmore Funeral Home, 2340 Jerusalem Ave, North Bellmore 11710 on Thursday and Friday June 25, and 26 from 3pm-7pm. Funeral service on Saturday, June 27 at 10:30am at Cure of Ars Church, 2323 Merrick Ave, Merrick, 11566. Interment to follow at St Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.



Published in Newsday from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Reposing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bellmore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Reposing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bellmore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Cure of Ars Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bellmore Funeral Home
2340 Jerusalem Ave
North Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 781-2022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
