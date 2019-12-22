Home

SCHOTT - Marilyn L. (Mendrick) 89, of Largo, Florida, formerly of Queens, New York, passed away on December 13, 2019. Marilyn was born in Manhattan, 1930. She graduated from Newtown H.S. in 1948. Marilyn married the love of her life, Frank E. Schott Jr. at St. James Episcopal Church in Elmhurst in 1949. She was employed by Francis Lewis H.S. before retiring to Florida in 1984. Together, they enjoyed 35 ocean cruises together. Marilyn's survivors include her daughter, Karen and two sons Wendell and Timothy, along with several grandchildren.Condolences may be expressed at Curlewhills.com. Marilyn's choice of charity is Suncoast Hospice in Clearwater, Florida. Marilyn will be remembered for her compassion. A true lady in every way, with deep love for family and friends. Marilyn lived a full life until dementia robbed her of her glowing personality. Our dear Marilyn will be greatly missed. May the peace of the sea be with you. Additional information on: TampaBayTimes.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 22, 2019
