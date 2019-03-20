Home

Marilyn M. Collins Notice
COLLINS - Marilyn M., 89, of Baldwin, NY passed away on March 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Jacqueline Ann Brennan (John), Robert John Collins (Vicki), Jean Marie Canberg (Kevin) and James Edward Collins (Catherine). Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchidren and 7 great-grandchildren. Re-posing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Road, Baldwin, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday 10 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY. Visiting on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2019
