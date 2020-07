WHITING - Marilyn M., on July 29, at age 88. Longtime resident of Old Bethpage. Beloved wife of Richard for 63 years. Loving aunt and friend of many. Arrangements entrusted to Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Road, Plainview, NY. Visitation Friday 2-5 pm and Saturday 9:45-10:45 am. Burial to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice