VELTRE- Marilyn age 86 of Massapequa Park NY. It is with sadness that our family announces mom's passing on April 30, 2020. Marilyn was born February 13, 1934 in Brooklyn NY to Elizabeth McClennon and John J. Kiernan. Marilyn grew up in Richmond Hill, she is predeceased by her brothers Reverend John L. Kiernan and Francis Kiernan. Marilyn graduated from Mary Louis Academy in 1952 and completed her nursing degree at Mary Immaculate School of nursing. She married her beloved husband, our dad, Arthur H. Veltre (deceased) and settled in Massapequa Park where she lived for 29 years and raised their three children Sharon Veltre, Eileen Knauer and James Veltre and Mother in law to Jenn Powers and Carol Macaluso. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren Joe Knauer (Renee) and Christine Costa (Vincent) and her three great grandchildren James, Kara and Allison. Mom returned to nursing at Division Avenue H.S. as the school nurse until she retired. Mom will be remembered for her faith, her love for her family, music and dancing, and most importantly her kindness and compassion toward others. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be planned for a date in 2021. In Lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to support , and finding a cure for Parkinsons. Private arrangements were entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020