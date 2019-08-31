|
VOKOUN - Marilynof Islip Terrace, NY, on August 28, 2019, at the age of 72. Marilyn liked to sing, dance, bowl, ski and traveled internationally. She worked in the banking industry for 45 years, eventually becoming a vice president at Citibank. Marilyn was a caring sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Visiting, Monday 2-4:30 and 7-9PM at the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main St. Islip, NY. Religious service, 9:30AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment in Queens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marilyn's singing group, Twin County Chapter, c-o Christine Suhr 130 Orchid Rd. Levittown, NY 11756.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 31, 2019