Marilyn Weyant
WEYANT - Marilyn M. 84, of Massapequa, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Marilyn is survived by her brother Ron (Ethel) Magnani, son Jim (Carole) Weyant and her daughter Barbara (Bob) Kramer. Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband Stanley and her beautiful daughter Susan (Brian) Dowd. Grammy is fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda), Jimmy, Tim, Kevin (Darcy), Kelly, Marianne, Conor, Tommy, and Tyler, and her two great-grandsons Matthew and Brooks. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, she married Stanley in 1957 and together they raised a family in Massapequa. Marilyn was known for her good nature and wonderful sense of humor. She was a devoted mother, loving grandmother and her greatest pleasure was derived from being around family. After retirement, Marilyn and Stanley spent much of their time enjoying life in Sarasota, Florida. She was a very active person, and her hobbies included golf and playing cards. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In lieu of a traditional wake and service, we will be having a small family gathering as a celebration of her life. Massapequafuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2020.
