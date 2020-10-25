LI PERA - Mario J., M.D., of Highland Beach, FL formerly of Old Westbury, NY on October 20, 2020. Dr. Li Pera was a dedicated and beloved pediatrician for over 60 years in Garden City, NY and later in Boynton Beach, FL. He is survived by his beloved wife Rita. Devoted father of William (Alexa), Anna (Alan), and Joseph (Rosanne). Cherished grandpa of Peter (Chanthan), Christina (Jared), Andrew, Thomas, Jaclyn, Michael, and Matthew. Reposing Donohue Cecere FH 290 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY on Monday between the hours of 6 PM and 9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 9:45 AM at St. Brigid's R.C. Church, Westbury, NY. Entombment private. www.donohue-cecere.com