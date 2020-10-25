1/1
Mario Li Pera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LI PERA - Mario J., M.D., of Highland Beach, FL formerly of Old Westbury, NY on October 20, 2020. Dr. Li Pera was a dedicated and beloved pediatrician for over 60 years in Garden City, NY and later in Boynton Beach, FL. He is survived by his beloved wife Rita. Devoted father of William (Alexa), Anna (Alan), and Joseph (Rosanne). Cherished grandpa of Peter (Chanthan), Christina (Jared), Andrew, Thomas, Jaclyn, Michael, and Matthew. Reposing Donohue Cecere FH 290 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY on Monday between the hours of 6 PM and 9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 9:45 AM at St. Brigid's R.C. Church, Westbury, NY. Entombment private. www.donohue-cecere.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Reposing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
St. Brigid's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 333-0615
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved