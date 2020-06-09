MUSTO - Mario of Locust Valley, NY on June 7, 2020, Age 87. Survived by Maria, his wife of 67 years. Loving father of the late Gerard, Rose Melillo (the late Robert) and Anna Wonder (James). Dear brother of the late Vincent, the late Pasqualina and Maria Molinaro. Beloved grandfather/nonno of Stefeni Frushon (Jason), Joanna Capo (Anthony), Christina Morisco (Jamie) and Brandon Wonder. Adored great-grandfather of Ella, Matthew and Hailey Capo, and Mia Frushon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove, NY. Private Mass at St. Rocco's RC Church. Private Interment at Locust Valley Cemetery. www.dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 9, 2020.