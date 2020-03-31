|
CELLA - Mario V., Esquire Sunrise - November 22, 1952, Sunset - March 28, 2020. Mario Vincent Cella was born in Queens, NY the son of Vincent and Josephine Cella, brother of Vincent and Rosie, all of whom he's gone to join in Heaven. Mario was a loving and devoted husband to Joan, father of Vincent and wife Maria, Theodore and wife Jackie, John and wife Heather, Joanna and husband Kevin. Proud Poppy of Sienna, Julianna, Evie, Jack, Annabelle, Dylan and Connor. Beloved brother-in-law to Kathy and Kenny, Gerry, Stephanie, John, Lucian and Doreen, and loved by many nieces and nephews. Mario fought a brave and courageous battle for 2 years, but his body grew weary of the fight. He left this world to go to a better place in Heaven with the Lord. For his wife Joan the sun rose and set over Mario. She will miss him every second of every minute of every hour of every day until she once again joins him in Heaven. Godspeed my dearest Mario. I love you more than anything. Until we meet again rest easy, watch over us and surround us with your love. I will be counting the minutes until I am in your arms again my love. Services entrusted to Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY. Due to the threat of the Corona Virus and restrictions in place the services are by invitation only. Words of condolences for Mario's family may be left at www.bryantfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2020