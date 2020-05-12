|
|
CONRADE - Marion A. of Franklin Square, NY, born January 14, 1944. Entered Eternal Life on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born to Thomas Kelly and Marion Garbutt. Loving wife of the late Kenneth J. Conrade. Mother to Kenneth Joseph (Michaelann) and Keith Thom-as (Sandy). Beloved grand-mother to Kenneth Michael, Stephanie Frances, Ava Kelly, and Logan Ive. Sister to Thomas and Marianne (Van Voorhees). Cousin to Rowland and Linda New (Maryland) Proud former President of Chaminade HS CAPA group. Long time friend of the Marianist Community at Kellenberg Memorial High School. Devoted keeper of many pets. Private interment to be held on Friday, May 15 at Pinelawn. Proper Roman Catholic Funeral Mass to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to: Kellenberg Memorial Shepherds Fund and mailed to: Kellenberg Memorial High School, 1400 Glenn Curtiss Blvd., Uniondale, NY 11553.
Published in Newsday from May 12 to May 13, 2020