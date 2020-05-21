|
|
COOK - Marion of Merrick, NY passed away peacefully at home at 93 years old. Loving wife of Walter Cook and John Newberger (both predeceased) Loving mother of John (Kathy), Ken, and Glenn (Joanne) Newberger, Walter (Lois) Cook and Paul (Debbie) Cook. Loving grandmother to Sarah, John, Nicole and Glenn Newberger, Walter (Leslie) and Kimberly Cook, Casey (Geoff) Richards and great-grandmother to Walter, Anna and Tim. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2020