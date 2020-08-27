CORONNA - Marion, 88, of Northport, NY, originally from Hollis, NY, passed away on August 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Marion was born on February 23, 1932 to Louise McIntosh and Frances James Mathiez (Jack). She was a graduate of Jamaica High School in New York. She married the love of her life and best friend, John James Coronna on June 15, 1957. Together they raised their five children in Northport, New York. Marion was known for her captivating face and smile, her contagious laugh and easy-going personality. She warmed the hearts of all she encountered. She was also blessed with exceptional artistic, culinary, decorating and horticulture talents. Marion was a loyal parishioner and volunteer at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church and enjoyed her Teacher's Aid position in the Northport School District. Marion will be lovingly remembered by her husband, John Coronna of sixty-three years; her inseparable twin sister, Lorraine Duffy; her son, John Coronna (Ledis); daughter, Jeannine Coronna (Toby), daughter, Lisa Begley (Dermot),son, Thomas Coronna (Rita), and daughter, Barbara Phinney (Tod), along with thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances andLouise Mathiez and her sister, Evelyn Dart. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Friday 2-5 & 7-9 pm, Funeral Mass Saturday 11 am at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport In lieu of flowers or donations, please pass on a good deed to somebody who needs a helping hand.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store