1/1
Marion Coronna
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CORONNA - Marion, 88, of Northport, NY, originally from Hollis, NY, passed away on August 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Marion was born on February 23, 1932 to Louise McIntosh and Frances James Mathiez (Jack). She was a graduate of Jamaica High School in New York. She married the love of her life and best friend, John James Coronna on June 15, 1957. Together they raised their five children in Northport, New York. Marion was known for her captivating face and smile, her contagious laugh and easy-going personality. She warmed the hearts of all she encountered. She was also blessed with exceptional artistic, culinary, decorating and horticulture talents. Marion was a loyal parishioner and volunteer at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church and enjoyed her Teacher's Aid position in the Northport School District. Marion will be lovingly remembered by her husband, John Coronna of sixty-three years; her inseparable twin sister, Lorraine Duffy; her son, John Coronna (Ledis); daughter, Jeannine Coronna (Toby), daughter, Lisa Begley (Dermot),son, Thomas Coronna (Rita), and daughter, Barbara Phinney (Tod), along with thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances andLouise Mathiez and her sister, Evelyn Dart. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Friday 2-5 & 7-9 pm, Funeral Mass Saturday 11 am at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport In lieu of flowers or donations, please pass on a good deed to somebody who needs a helping hand.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church, Northport
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved