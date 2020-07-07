CLARK- Marion D. age 90 on July 4, 2020. Marion was married to her husband John for 69 amazing years. She was a wonderful mother, a kind friend to many and a long time active member of Our lady of the Snow Church in Blue Point. She was loved by many. She is in the loving arms of John for Eternity. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of the late Raymond (Ginny), Kathy (Augie) Alvarado, John (Sue) and Jim (Beth). Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 7. Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 8th at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 683 Montauk Hwy Bayport, NY 11705 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday 9:45 am at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church in Blue Point. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marion's memory to Mercy Center Ministries 436 W. Main Street #1 Patchogue, NY 11772.







