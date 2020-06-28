LENIHAN - Sr. Marion RSM (Formerly Sr. Mary David), died on Thursday June 25, 2020. Survived by the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic. Beloved sister of Evelyn Dastis and Eileen Noble and Devoted Family. Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid Atlantic Community 150 Ridge Road Hartsdale, NY 10530.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store