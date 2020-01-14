Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi RC Church
Greenlawn, NY
1935 - 2020
Marion Leonard Notice
LEONARD - Marion Dorothy Spatz, born on March 21, 1935, passed away on January 12, 2020. Beloved and devoted wife for 40 years to James Montgomery Leonard, until his death in 1999. Beloved mother to James (Yamilet), Robert (Mi), Mark (Esther) and Peter (Miriam) Leonard and beloved Grandma - Nana to seven grandchildren: Kian, Kaya, Alexander, Elizabeth, James, Conor, and Thomas Leonard. Beloved sister to Lois Spatz Fisenne (Leonard), Ellen Spatz Dusyn (Norbert), William Spatz (Susan), and Thomas Spatz (Joan). Beloved aunt to Janet Holfester (John), Michael Fisenne (Bobbie), and Stephen Fisenne (Kim), Marianne, Jennifer, Richard, Michelle, and Lauren Spatz. Visitation will be on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Brueg-gemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Friday 10:00am at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, Greenlawn. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
