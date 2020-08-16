MODICA - Marion, of Brightwaters, NY and Jupiter Island, FL on July 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Modica for 70 years. Devoted mother of Charles R. Modica, JD; J. Lorraine Modica Schmidt, JD; and John M. Modica, MD. Treasured mother-in-law of Lisa and Anthony. Adored grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of six. Dearest sister of the late Josephine Lagana. She was first a devoted mother, who encouraged her children to work hard and excel. And when they did, they were her source of pride and joy. She led a full, active life, and especially enjoyed the great outdoors. She was an avid and competitive tennis player, member of Southward Ho Country Club, ardent boater and member of Bay Shore Yacht Club. She loved walking around Brightwaters lakes, bicycling, swimming, dancing, traveling, going to theater, outdoor concerts, playing Bridge and Mahjong, and in early years, enjoyed waterskiing, downhill and cross-country skiing. She did it all. And after God had blessed her in so many ways throughout her life, she gave back to the community that had given her so much, with her philanthropy to the Bay Shore High School Scholarship fund, Great South Bay YMCA, and St. Patrick's Church, where the Marion Modica Early Childhood Learning Center was established. Her philanthropy continued near her FL winter residence, with her generous support of the Jupiter Maltz Theatre, Joe Namath Foundation, Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, and many other worthwhile causes. Arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home. In light of current events, services were held privately. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.chapeyfamily.com