|
|
PELANT- Marion F., of Copiague, L.I. on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Barbara Brennan and the late Bill Pelant, and mother-in-law of the late James Brennan. Cherished grandmother of Patrice Ferrell, Eric Arnzen, Jon Arnzen, Ryan Pelant, David Pelant, Christine Pelant and Michelle Pelant. Great-grand-mother of fifteen. Sister of the late Charles and George Famera. Family and friends may call at the D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, 99 Oak Street, Copiague, L.I., on Thursday, March 21st from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service, 7:00 p.m. Interment, Friday, 11:30 a.m., Westhampton Cemetery. www.dandreabrosfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 19, 2019