|
|
SMITH - Marion was born in Brooklyn, NY on Feb. 29, 1924. She attended Bushwick H.S. and graduated from St. Joseph's College for Women with her B.A. in Social Studies. She went on to get her M.A. from Hunter College. Marion worked for many years as a high school social studies teacher at Grover Cleveland H.S. in Queens before moving permanently to Wading River, where she was hired to be a history teacher at Riverhead H.S. She ended her career in education at Riverhead Middle School as a guidance counselor. She was an accomplished artist, musician and an active member of the church. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Anne, her brother Tom and her sister Virginia. She is survived by her brother Richard (Sheryl) & her 6 nephews Jeff, Michael, Mark (Lisa), Chris (Ellen), Matt (Juhree), Jim (Kathy). A gathering for family & friends will be at St. John the Baptist Church in Wading River on Thur, Dec. 12 at 9:30a.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Assocation would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019