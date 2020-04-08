Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Squire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Squire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Squire Notice
SQUIRE - Marion, lifelong resident of Islip, NY, passed away April 6, 2020 at the age of 101. Marion was a longtime secretary in the Islip School District and a dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip. Predeceased by her beloved husband Herbert. Loving mother of Herbert, Jr. (Laurie) and Ron (Pat). Cherished grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 11. A private interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home in Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -