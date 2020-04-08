|
SQUIRE - Marion, lifelong resident of Islip, NY, passed away April 6, 2020 at the age of 101. Marion was a longtime secretary in the Islip School District and a dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip. Predeceased by her beloved husband Herbert. Loving mother of Herbert, Jr. (Laurie) and Ron (Pat). Cherished grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 11. A private interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home in Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2020