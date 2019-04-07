|
MORANO - Marion T. of North Massapequa on April 5, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Ralph. Loving mother of Dennis (Nancy), Ralph (Jane), Lorraine Dean (Jack) and Ann Marie Draghi (Tom). Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Michael, Kelly, John, Megan, Matthew and Christopher as well as seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive friends Monday 4-8pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday time TBD at St. James RC Church in Seaford. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2019