TASCARELLA - Marion, of Smithtown, passed on January 9, in East Northport, NY. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Connie (Zacher) Lange. After graduating from high school she met and married her husband, Vincent J. Tascarella in 1947. She raised their eight children and took pride in her role of loving home maker. Marion always kept active and enjoyed her daily walks. More than anything, her life centered on her children and she valued more than anything else the time she spent with each of them. Surviving are her three daughters, Lillian (George) Vitarelli of Livonia, MI; Marian (Douglas) Casper, of Plainview, NY; and Priscilla (David) Conroy, of Farming-ville, NY; four sons, Vincent (Lupita) of Tuscon, AZ; Brian (Donita)of Gulfport, FL; Ronald (Cynthia) of Oswego, NY; and David (Susan) of Smithtown, NY; two sisters, Dolores Merz, of Bellmore, Long Island; and Terry McGovern, of Woodstock, CN; twenty one grandchildren and several great grand-children. In addition to her parents, Marion was pre-deceased by her husband, Vincent, who passed in 2011, their son Charles Tascarella, two brothers, Ted and Jerry Lange and two sisters, Evelyn Wagner and Agnes Wallace.Reposing Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Clayton Funeral Home, Inc., 25 Meadow Road, Kings Park, NY 11754. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30am on Wednesday, January 15 at St. Joseph's Church in Kings Park, NY. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020
