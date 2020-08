WALLACE - Marion 94 of Seaford, N.Y. Beloved wife of William (deceased). Loving devoted mother of Darlene Hoehn, Bill Wallace (deceased) and Brian Wallace. Grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 12. There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. Mass to be held Saturday August 22, 9:30 AM St. William The Abbot Seaford, N.Y.







