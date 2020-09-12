Gentile - Marjorie C. of Bethpage, L.I. on September 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Julius F. Gentile. Devoted mother of Bill Gentile, LoriAnn Gambardella and Richard Gentile. Fond mother-in-law of Mariann, Gerard and Henrietta. Proud and cherished grandmother of Kristen, Jessica, Ryan, Micahel, Ashley and Christopher, Anthony and great grandmother of 6. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (One Mile North of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of Christian Burial St. James R.C. Church, Seaford, Monday 9:30 AM. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com