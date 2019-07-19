|
BEHRMAN - Marjorie nee Kornfeld, 96, of Delray Beach formerly of Plainview, passed away July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Phineas "Phil" Behrman; loving mother of Jeanne (Alan), Debra (Daniel), Laurie (Steven), and Kenneth (Mary); devoted sister of Joyce Murad; survived by eleven grandchildren and three great grandchidren. She graduated Hunter College as a math major at age 19 and was a supervisor for NYS Unemployment. An expert bridge player, she was fiercely independent until a few months ago. Services Sunday 9:45 am at Star of David Chapel on Wellwood Ave
Published in Newsday on July 19, 2019