PRYVES - Marjorie, of Old Bethpage, NY passed away on April 2, of pneumonia and complications from COVID-19. She was born in Boston, MA in 1932 to Bella and David Kaufman, immigrants from Russia. Marjorie spoke only Yiddish when she started school; quickly learned English and excelled in school, graduating from University of Massachusetts, Amherst with a Sociology/English degree. She held a variety of jobs: teacher, administrator and bookkeeper, balancing running a home and working. Marjorie is survived by three daughters, Barbara Collins in California, Beth Bleistift in New York and Susan McMahon in Vermont and grandsons Daniel and Aden McMahon. She was predeceased by her husband Herbert Pryves, her parents and brother, Sidney Kaufman. Memorial donations may be made to the National Jewish Health in Denver.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020