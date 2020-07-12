Marjorie Ricci

RICCI - Marjorie (Turner) Our beloved Marjorie passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on June 28, 2020. Marge was a 1950 graduate of Baldwin High School and later earned a B.A. and M.A. in education from Hofstra. She was a long-time reading teacher in the Half Hollow Hills School District and retired in 1987. Marge's beauty, elegance and grace were exceeded only by her generous heart and loving spirit. She was the devoted wife of Constantine (Connie) Ricci for 67 years, mother to Linda, Paul and Lisa, mother-in-law to Neil and grandmother to Anna and Bennett. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the American Ballet Theater's "ABT Crisis Relief Fund" at https://support.abt.org/ABTCrisisReliefFund