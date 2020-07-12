1/1
Marjorie Ricci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICCI - Marjorie (Turner) Our beloved Marjorie passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on June 28, 2020. Marge was a 1950 graduate of Baldwin High School and later earned a B.A. and M.A. in education from Hofstra. She was a long-time reading teacher in the Half Hollow Hills School District and retired in 1987. Marge's beauty, elegance and grace were exceeded only by her generous heart and loving spirit. She was the devoted wife of Constantine (Connie) Ricci for 67 years, mother to Linda, Paul and Lisa, mother-in-law to Neil and grandmother to Anna and Bennett. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the American Ballet Theater's "ABT Crisis Relief Fund" at https://support.abt.org/ABTCrisisReliefFund



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved