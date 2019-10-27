Newsday Notices
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
(631) 981-7500
Marjorie Zsembery Notice
ZSEMBERY - Marjorie of Holbrook, NY on October 25, 2019 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late William J. Loving daughter of the late William and Adele Groben. Devoted mother of Mary Anne Bennett (Harvey), Marjorie Felicciardi (Louis), William Zsembery (Joyce) and the late Robert Zsembery (Billie Jo). Cherished grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 8. Adored sister to the late William Groben, the late Peter Groben, the late Paul Groben, the late Sonny Groben and the late Adele Schoterman. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook NY where a religious service will be held Monday 8:00PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:45AM Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Holbrook, NY. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visiting Monday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019
