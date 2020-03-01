Home

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chapey Son
20 Hicksville Road
Bethpage, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:45 AM
St Raphael Parish
East Meadow, NY
View Map
Mark DAntonio Notice
DANTONIO- Mark 82, of East Meadow, NY, passed away peacefully, on February 25th, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Josie of 59 years. He is survived by his children Connie and Alex, and 7 grandchildren, Wendy, Jennifer, Annemarie, Alex, Nick, Chris, and Stephanie. He also leaves behind his beloved siblings, Michael, Lina, and Ellie. Mark will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Visitation Sunday, March 1st, 7-9 PM at Chapey Son, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage NY. Funeral Mass Monday, March 2nd, at 9:45 am at St Raphael Parish, East Meadow NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mark's memory to the AHRC Nassau.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020
