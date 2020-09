BERKOWITZ - Mark David on September 22nd at 65 yrs of age. "Berky" to all who knew him. Loving husband of Stacey; Devoted father to Erica & Joe; Adam & Michelle; Alex & Laura; Josh & Victoria. Grandpa to Lola. Brother to Glen & Beth. Beloved uncle to Matt & Kim. Predeceased by his first wife, Janice Berky was a friend to anyone who ever met him And will be missed terribly.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store