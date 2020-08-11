DANNENBERG - Mark E. passed away on August 2, 2020 at the age of 60 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. He grew up in Huntington but lived most of his life in Williston Park, where he raised his three precious children, Kaitlin, Molly and Jacob (Jake), all of whom survive him and cherish his memory. Mark was also survived by his dear mother, Janet Dannenberg, and his siblings, Jeffrey, Terry and Michael, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Huntington High School and Connecticut College and spent his working career as an Environmental Engineer for the EPA, specializing in the management of remediation projects at Superfund sites on Long Island and in Westchester County. As a teenager, Mark developed a passion for Grateful Dead music. He was also a life-long golfer with a love of all outdoor activities. Among other things, he will be remembered as a prolific collector of personal friendships, a gregarious and entertaining communicator with an infectious sense of humor and an uncanny ability to recite dialogue from obscure movies, and an attentive and devoted father. Due to the public health crisis, Mark's family will be holding a private memorial service at Temple Beth-El in Huntington, but friends and well-wishers who would like to remember him are encouraged to make an appropriate gesture toward an environmental cause of their choosing.







