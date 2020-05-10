|
|
HUDAK - Mark W., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He loved his wife, Gloria, and his sons, Chris and Matt. We gained another son, when Matt married Iain and a daughter, with Chris's girlfriend, Karen. Mark loved football and taking pictures of sports. His favorite place in the world was Silver Bay, New York. We have been blessed with fabulous family and friends with whom we shared a wonderful life. A celebration of Mark's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.SilverBay.org.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020