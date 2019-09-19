|
RENTER - Marlene of Dix Hills, NY on September 18, 2019. Loving mother of Tom (Laurie), Bill, Tracy (Ted) and Drew (Andrea). Cherished grandmother of Danny, Olivia, Jillian, Chelsea, Kaitlyn, Kristen, Jessica, Felicia and Christopher. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY on Friday from 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth RC Church on Saturday morning. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. boydcaratoz-zolofuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 19, 2019