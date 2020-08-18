1/
Marlisa Madarasz
MADARASZ- Marlisa (Mel), of Coram, formally of Smithtown, passed peacefully on August 8, 2020. Married to Andy for 66 wonderful years. Marlisa is also survived by her sons Ron (Marie), Bobby (Kathy) and Rick (Fran). Cherished grandchildren Lisa (Ken), Michael, Matt (Jamie), Melissa, Brett, Brendan, Craig, Drew, Derek and great-grandchildren Kenny, Brooklyn and Harper. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Marlisa's memory to the Building Fund of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church 30 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown NY 11787 or standrewofsmithtown.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fives Smithtown Funeral Home.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2020.
